Wofford drops sixth straight

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Tray Boyd III had 16 points as East Tennessee State extended its win streak to eight games, defeating Wofford 60-54 as the Buccaneers clinched at least a share of the Southern Conference regular-season title and the No. 1 seed to the league tournament. Isaiah Tisdale had 13 points for East Tennessee State. Lucas N’Guessan added 12 points and nine rebounds. Messiah Jones had 19 points and three blocks for the Terriers, whose losing streak reached six games. Nathan Hoover added 11 points and six rebounds.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)