The Wofford baseball team bested Siena in a doubleheader Saturday.

The Terriers held onto a 2-1 lead to win game one. They got on the board in the second inning with a double-steal play that sent Cameron Gill racing home for the early advantage.

A single in the fourth inning from David Wiley would prove enough for the Terriers to outlast the Saints.

Game two was more decisive, with the Terriers closing out the Saints in seven innings, 17-5.

It was a full team effort with early RBIs from Trey Yunger, Ryan Galanie, David Wiley, Gunnar Johnson, Dixon Black and Aaron Thomas, who led with three.

The series will conclude Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. at Russell C. King Field