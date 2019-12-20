Wofford falls at Duke

Duke’s Jack White (41) grabs a rebound between Wofford’s Messiah Jones, left, and Trevor Stumpe, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

DURHAM, N.C. – The Wofford men’s basketball team visited No. 4 Duke on Thursday night, falling to the Blue Devils 86-57 in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Terriers shot it well from behind-the-arc, going 10-for-24 (41.7 percent) while shooting 35.5 percent from the floor overall. Wofford had just five free-throw attempts compared to Duke’s 18, getting 32 points from its bench. The Blue Devils shot 54.2 percent from the floor, and 40 percent from 3-point range, scoring 47 points in the second half.

“They’re really good,” said Wofford head coach Jay McAuley of Duke. “They’re really balanced and when they shoot like that in the second half from the perimeter, that makes them even more dangerous.”

Tray Hollowell tied his career-high with 17 points in the game, going 5-for-9 from 3-point range. Storm Murphy totaled eight points on the night, while Chevez Goodwin scored six and grabbed eight rebounds in 17 minutes of play.

“Some of our guys I thought handled it really well,” McAuley said of Duke’s ball pressure. “Tray (Hollowell) and Zion (Richardson) did a good job, and some of our other guys got a little sped up but that can happen from time to time.”

The loss snaps Wofford’s five-game win streak, moving the Terriers to 7-5 on the season, with Duke improving to 10-1. Wofford returns to the court on Sunday, traveling to Kennesaw State to face the Owls at 2 p.m.

The sides traded buckets to start, with Stumpe knocking down a three to put Wofford ahead by four. Goodwin scored a hook shot down low and Jones finished at the rim to keep the Terriers in front by one (11-10). After Duke jumped ahead, Donovan Theme-Love found Jones and Hollowell scored a layup to keep Wofford within one.

“I love our team,” McAuley said. “Playing on this stage against these type of players, if we can bottle up those first eight minutes and expand on it moving forward, I’ll be happy.”

The Blue Devils responded with a 10-0 run, before Goodwin scored a tip-in to break the drought at the 7:11 mark. Isaiah Bigelow knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to eight with just over five to play in the first, but Duke scored 11 of the next 14 points to take a 39-23 lead, before Hollowell hit a buzzer-beating three to send the teams into the break.

“I think we missed some shots early, and then we started pressing a little bit.” McAuley said. “It was a tight ball game and we missed a few around the basket and guys started fanning out to our shooters and we were a little sped up, but Duke had a lot to do with that.”

Hoover and Stumpe found the bottom of the net early in the second, but Duke’s Joey Baker knocked down a pair of treys to give the Blue Devils a 52-30 advantage. Murphy broke the Terrier drought with a three of his own, but Baker and Duke continued to hit shots, pulling away down the stretch, ultimately taking the contest 86-57.

“I think we’ve got a really balanced team,” McAuley said of what he took from the last two games. “Our bench can come out and really help us. There were moments where our bench came in and really stepped up for us. UNC and Duke are the best of the best and they’re going to challenge us in a lot of ways. Some things they did athletically, length-wise and pressure, I think are really going to benefit us in league play.”