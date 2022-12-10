STATESBORO, Ga. (Wofford SID) – On Saturday afternoon, the Wofford College men’s basketball team was defeated 79-57 by Georgia Southern at Hanner Fieldhouse. The Eagles went on a 15-2 run to end the first half to take a 49-29 lead. Georgia Southern was able to maintain a 20-point lead for most of the second half on the way to the final margin.



The Terriers’ record moves to 6-5 to start the season, while the Eagles are 6-4 so far this season. B.J. Mack and Messiah Jones led the Terriers with 15 points each. The Eagles had five players score in double figures, led by Jalen Finch with 16 points, and Andrei Savrasov had a game-high seven rebounds.



“First of all, credit to Georgia Southern,” said interim head coach Dwight Perry . “Coach Burg and his team are a good team and very well coached. After the first eight to ten minutes of the first half, a lot of the stuff that was helping us create success offensively and defensively we deviated from that. That will happen at times, but the key for us is keeping those small and not as big as they were today. We are going to have to build on this. Unfortunately, this was a learning experience that had more negatives, while Tuesday was a learning experience with more positives. Our guys did not play well for 40 minutes, but there is not a more mentally tough group of guys than that team in the locker room. After some time off for finals our guys will come back ready to move forward.”



The Eagles got on the board first, but the Terriers answered with the next seven points and held a 10-8 lead at the first media timeout. With 11:49 on the clock, the Wofford lead was 14-13 but a bucket by the Eagles gave them a 15-14 advantage. After taking a 16-15 lead after a lay-up by Messiah Jones , Georgia Southern used a quick 7-0 run for a 22-16 advantage at the 9:29 mark of the first half. A bucket by B.J. Mack ended the run, but the Eagles slowly built a 34-24 lead with five minutes to go as they hit three three-pointers in less than four minutes. With 2:23 left on the clock, the Eagles were up 42-27 after a pair of free throws to cap an 8-0 run. Wofford ended a three-minute scoring drought with a bucket by Messiah Jones , but the Eagles scored the final seven points of the half for a 49-29 lead at the break.



The second half started with Messiah Jones hitting a lay-up and Wofford cut the lead to 51-35. At the 15:25 mark, the Georgia Southern lead was 53-37 after a bucket by Corey Tripp . Adam Silas hit a three pointer for a 56-40 game, but the Eagles answered with a three at the other end and added a bucket to give them a 61-40 score with 11:58 on the clock. After a technical foul on the Eagles, B.J. Mack made a free throw and Carson McCorkle hit a bucket for a 66-48 score. Georgia Southern answered with a three pointer to push the lead to 69-48 with 7:39 remaining. At the four-minute mark, the Eagle added another three pointer as they took a 76-50 lead. Wofford scored the final six points of the game for the 79-57 final score.



Quick Hits

It was the 50 th all-time meeting between the two teams.

all-time meeting between the two teams. From three, Wofford shot 25.0% (3-of-12), while Georgia Southern was at 48.0% (10-of-21). The three made for Wofford matched a season low.

The Terriers were 12-of-24 for a season-low 50.0% from the free throw line, while Georgia Southern was 9-of-11 (81.8%).

Both teams had 30 points in the paint.

Wofford out-rebounded Georgia Southern by a 29 to 25 margin.

The 18 turnovers by the Terriers were the most this season.

Up Next

The Terriers will take a week off for exams and return to action at home on Saturday, December 17, against Montreat.