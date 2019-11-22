Wofford falls at USF

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
wofford-logo_190781

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – David Collins had 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting and South Florida beat Wofford 69-55 on Thursday night.

Justin Brown scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and Laquincy Rideau added 11 points for South Florida (2-2).

Nathan Hoover had 11 points for the Terriers (2-4), who have now lost four consecutive games.

South Florida plays Loyola of Chicago on Monday. Wofford plays Maryland Eastern Shore on the road on Tuesday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Turkey Day Giveaway
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store