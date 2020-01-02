Wofford falls by one at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) – Patrick Good scored 12 points as East Tennessee State edged past Wofford 49-48 for its fifth straight victory. Jeromy Rodriguez had eight rebounds, Isaiah Tisdale added seven assists, and Lucas N’Guessan blocked three shots for ETSU. Tray Boyd III, the Buccaneers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 15 points per game, was held to five points. Messiah Jones had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Terriers. Storm Murphy, the Terriers’ leading scorer entering the contest at 15 points per game, had six points.

