Laval, Quebec, Canada (Wofford SID) – Wofford men’s basketball closed out the Northern Classic with an 85-78 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Terriers held the lead for the majority of the first 35 minutes of action before Lipscomb closed the game on 22-13 run (including a 14-4 run within the larger run that gave the Bisons a nine point lead with 59 seconds remaining).

A large component to Wofford’s successes, particularly in the first half, was converting around the rim. The Terriers scored 30 points in the paint in the first half compared to only 14 in the second. As a result, the Wofford field goal percentage dipped from 58.1% at the half to 47.6% at the final whistle.

That dip in team production didn’t stop junior Corey Tripp from posting his second career 20-point game, a season-high four three-pointers made and a new career-high nine rebounds. Now sitting at a 15.4 points per game average, the Medina, Ohio native has nearly doubled his scoring average from last season.

Alongside Tripp on the offensive end was sophomore Chase Martin, who set a new career high 15 points on 6-for-13 shooting and six rebounds. Martin has now scored in double figures twice in the past three games after only scoring double figures once all of last season (January 7, 2023, versus The Citadel).

Returning from Canada, the Terriers will be off until Saturday, December 2, when they travel to Murfreesboro, Tennessee for the first ever meeting with the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders. Tip off for that match is scheduled for 6:30 PM on a streaming platform to be announced.

Other Notes of Interest