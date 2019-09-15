Wofford falls to Samford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Wofford College football team was defeated 21-14 by Samford on Saturday night at Gibbs Stadium. The game was tied at the half and the Bulldogs scored in the third quarter to secure the victory.

Wofford is 0-2 and Samford is 1-2, with the Bulldogs 1-0 in the Southern Conference. The Terriers were led by Joe Newman with 105 rushing yards and Nathan Walker with two touchdowns. Samford was led by quarterback Chris Oladokun with 77 rushing yards and 224 passing yards.

“Our defense made some big stops in the second half after not playing great in the first half,” said Wofford head coach Josh Conklin. “They were an explosive offense and we knew that going in to the football game. To win the game we had to run the football, control the clock and keep the ball away from them, which we did. We just didn’t score the points when we got down there on the last drive. Hats off to them but I am proud of the way our guys fought and got after it. We got back to our brand of football on offense. We have made strides and we will continue to do so.”

The Bulldogs opened the game with the ball and on the second play of the drive Mason Alstatt picked off Chris Oladokun at the 35-yard line. The Terriers put together a 12-play drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Nathan Walker to take a 7-0 lead at the 7:47 mark of the first quarter. The Bulldogs responded with an eleven-play drive and a 12-yard touchdown pass to Robert Adams to tie the game at 7-7 with 3:29 left in the first quarter.

Wofford then had four first downs before facing a fourth-and-one. Nathan Walker picked up the first down and the Terriers were inside the ten. On fourth-and-one from the one, Nathan Walker scored and Wofford had a 14-7 lead with 9:59 left in the second quarter. Samford answered with a seven-yard touchdown run by Jay Stanton to tie the game at 14 all with 7:38 remaining in the first half. Wofford gained a first down and then converted a fourth-and-two before having to punt with 1:31 on the clock. Samford had one first down before punting and the Terriers ran one play before the half ended.

To begin the second half, the Terriers gained one first down before having to punt. Samford had two first downs and then Chris Oladokun scored on a 30-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 21-14 lead. Wofford was able to gain two first downs and then punted. The Bulldogs converted a fourth-and-one and added another first down before DT Wilson picked off a pass that was tipped. Wofford took over at the 45-yard line but were unable to pick up a first down and punted.

With the ball back, Samford had a first down and then on third down a big sack by DT Wilson forced a punt. Wofford had four first downs and then Joe Newman converted a fourth-and-two to move inside the red zone. On fourth-and-two, a pass was incomplete to turn the ball over on downs. The Bulldogs gained two first downs as they were able to run out the clock for the win.

Wofford had 283 total yards, with 284 rushing yards. Samford had 383 total yards, 224 of which were passing. Wofford had 21 first downs, while Samford had 20. Wofford was 6-of-16 on third downs and 5-of-6 on fourth down. Samford was 4-of-8 on third down and 1-of-1 on fourth down. Wofford was called for five penalties to four for Samford. Wofford had a 40:35 to 19:25 time of possession advantage.

Wofford vs. Samford Post-Game Notes

Samford leads the series 12-5, including wins in the last five meetings.

The home opening loss ended a stretch of 18 wins in home openers for the Terriers. The last loss in a home opener was to Lehigh on September 9, 2000.

The loss was the first time since 2009 that the Terriers have not won their Southern Conference opener.

Mason Alstatt had his sixth career interception in the first quarter.

DT Wilson recorded his first career interception in the third quarter.

Game captains were Miller Mosley and DT Wilson.

Attendance was 3,463 at Gibbs Stadium.

The Terriers will remain at home next Saturday for a 6:00 p.m. contest against Gardner-Webb at Gibbs Stadium.