SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Wofford College announced Monday their upcoming game against East Tennessee State has been postponed.

The game was scheduled for March 6 but had to be postponed once Wofford dropped below the guideline for available players at a specific position group due to a combination of player COVID-19 opt-outs and injuries.

They are expected to return to action on March 13 at Samford.