Wofford football opts out of reminder of spring season

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) –Wofford College announced Monday their football team is opting out of the remainder of the spring season.

The college said the decision to opt out was based on a combination of player COVID opt-outs and injuries that left the team below Southern Conference guidelines for some position groups.

“We are disappointed that we are unable to complete the spring season,” said director of athletics Richard Johnson. “Our student-athletes and coaching staff have put forth a lot of hard work to get to this point and we appreciate all that they have done tackling the multitude of challenges that the past year has presented.”

As a result of the opt out, Wofford finishes the season 1-4.