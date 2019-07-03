Wofford Forward Cameron Jackson Signs Pro Deal to Play in Germany

(Wofford SID) – Former Wofford forward Cameron Jackson will begin his professional basketball career in Germany, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Mitteldeutscher Basketball Club.





Standing at 6-foot-8, Jackson averaged 14.5 points to go with a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game as a senior to help lift the Terriers to their first Associated Press Top 25 ranking in program history. In addition to grabbing the 2018-19 regular-season and Southern Conference tournament championships, Jackson powered Wofford to its first win in NCAA Tournament history, scoring 14 points and collecting 10 rebounds in the 84-68 victory over Seton Hall. A native of Winchester, Virginia, Jackson started all 35 games for Wofford, scoring double figures 32 times with seven double-doubles en route to being named First Team All-SoCon after the Terriers went 18-0 in SoCon play, adding three victories in the SoCon tournament to claim the league’s highest seed (No. 7) since 1979. The 2018-19 season also marked the first time since 2014-15, when Jackson was a freshman, that Wofford won both the regular season and conference tournament championships in the same year.





For his career, Jackson ranks first at Wofford with 138 games played, third with 125 blocks, sixth with a field goal percentage of .583, sixth with 168 steals and 19th on the all-time scoring list, totaling 1,399 points in a Terrier uniform.





Mitteldeutscher BC competes in the Basketball Bundesliga, which is Germany’s first tier league featuring teams such as Bayern Munich.