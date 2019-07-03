Wofford Guard Fletcher Magee Named SoCon Male Athlete of the Year

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – Wofford men’s basketball player Fletcher Magee was named the 2019 Southern Conference Bob Waters Male Athlete of the Year on Tuesday.

Senior women’s basketball player Amanda Thompson of Mercer claimed SoCon Female Athlete of the Year honors.

Magee, who was named both the Lou Henson National Player of the Year and the Southern Conference Player of the Year in 2019, becomes the third Terrier to claim SoCon Athlete of the Year honors and first since football’s Eric Breitenstein garnered the award in 2013.

“There were so many great athletes in the SoCon this year who had great years,” said Magee. “It’s really an honor to win this award.”

The Orlando, Florida, native propelled Wofford to its first Associated Press Top 25 ranking and first NCAA Tournament win in program history this past season, scoring 20.3 points per game and knocking down 41.9 percent of his shots from behind the arc. Magee, who led the seventh-seeded Terriers with 24 points in their 84-68 win over Seton Hall in the NCAA Tournament, knocked down seven 3-pointers in the contest to move into first place all-time for career threes in NCAA Division I history, totaling 509 in four seasons.

Leading Wofford to a 30-5 overall record and a clean sweep of the SoCon regular season (18-0) and conference tournament, Magee paced the league in scoring average (22.9) and 3-pointers per game (5.2) en route to being named SoCon Player of the Year by both the league’s coaches and media as well as the SoCon Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

After draining 148 3-pointers as a junior, the shooting guard totaled 158 treys in 2018-19, second only to Davidson’s Stephen Curry (162) for most 3-pointers in a season. On March 5, Magee became the first SoCon player to be named USBWA Oscar Robertson Player of the Week after averaging 27 points in two games to cap off the first perfect SoCon season since Curry and Davidson ran the table in 2007-08. After being named a finalist in 2018, Magee was crowned the 2019 Lou Henson Player of the Year (April 5), which is given to the nation’s top mid-major player in Division I college basketball. Additionally, Magee earned All-America honorable mention from the Associated Press and spots on the Lou Henson Award and Lute Olson Award (top Division I player) All-America teams.

For his career, Magee ranks fifth in all-time scoring in Southern Conference history with 2,516 points. The 6-foot-4 guard earned All-SoCon accolades in each of his four seasons, garnering first team honors three times and twice being named SoCon Player of the Year (2018, 2019). Magee will compete in the upcoming NBA Summer League for the Milwaukee Bucks.