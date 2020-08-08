Wofford holds Saturday walk-through; Josh Conklin shares his thoughts on fall season uncertainty

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – The Wofford College football team reported to campus on Friday and on Saturday afternoon took to the field for the first time. The three-time defending Southern Conference Champions are returning 11 starters from last season, when the team was 8-4 overall.

The Terriers started the day with conditioning and tempo runs in small groups. After lunch, the offensive took the field for a walk-through while the defense took part in meetings. The groups then flipped, with the defense conducting a walk-through with the offense meeting.

“It was really good to see the guys out here again and I think that is what you miss the most,” said head coach Josh Conklin who is in his third season. “You want to compete, but as a coach you miss the relationships, being around the guys and coaching a game that you love. That is the biggest thing that everyone missed. We are taking this one day at a time. We are not going to be able to control when we play – whether that be in September, October or in the spring. What we are trying to get the guys to understand is to just enjoy being on the field and take one day at a time. Once we get more clarity, we will approach that when necessary. We have a plan to get better from a strength and conditioning standpoint and from a football standpoint as we move forward.”

When players reported to campus, they moved into their assigned residence halls for the fall semester. Meals are being served at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium to provide proper social distancing while the Burwell dining facility is undergoing renovations. Players are using both the football locker room and the visiting team locker room for social distancing. Masks are required to be worn by players, coaches and support staff at all times, including when on the field. Leonard Auditorium is being used for team meetings, while additional meeting rooms are being used to provide social distancing.

Overall, a total of 87 players reported to campus. Four players are awaiting COVID testing results before reporting. All players were required to test 10-14 days prior to arriving on campus and self-quarantine. Players were tested again on the day that they reported.

Wofford will be on the field for another walk-through on Sunday. A decision by the Southern Conference on the 2020 fall sports season is expected late next week.