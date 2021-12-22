Wofford Men’s Basketball At Duquesne Canceled

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Wofford College men’s basketball game at Duquesne on Wednesday, December 22, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Duquesne program.

Wofford, which had arrived in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, will disperse for the Christmas break and return to campus next week to prepare for the Southern Conference opener against VMI on Wednesday, December 29, at 7:00 p.m. at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Tickets for all Wofford home games are still available at www.woffordterriers.com/tickets.

