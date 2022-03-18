SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wofford College men’s basketball team has withdrawn from The Basketball Classic Tournament presented by Eracism. After working diligently with the tournament organizers over the past week, it was determined that it was in the best interest of Wofford to not continue in the event.

The team had received a first-round bye into the second round of the inaugural Basketball Classic Tournament presented by Eracism due to an opponent forfeiture on Monday afternoon as a result of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Terriers were slated to host a second-round matchup in Spartanburg on Friday, March 18, at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium and had also attempted to play the game on Saturday, March 19. Due to a variety of logistical factors, including last-minute travel issues with potential opponents, a match-up was not able to be finalized by the organizers.

“Our Wofford family did everything in their power to make a postseason opportunity happen for our players and I’m grateful for their efforts,” said head coach Jay McAuley. “Our players are disappointed but with time will move on and start preparing for next season.”