Wofford pulls away from Furman

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Chevez Goodwin scored 18 points and Nathan Hoover 17 as Wofford led from wire-to-wire and knocked off Southern Conference leader Furman, 66-52. Trevor Stumpe, who finished with 11 points for the Terriers scored on a putback before the game was a minute old, kicking off a 12-0 opening run. Noah Gurley led the Paladins with 15 points and Mike Bothwell added 13. Leading scorer Jordan Lyons (17.0 ppg) was held to five, all at the foul line. Lyons was 0-for-8 from the floor, including 0-for-5 from distance.

