Wofford pulls away from NC Central

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Nathan Hoover had 18 points as Wofford defeated NC Central 77-59 on Monday night.

Tray Hollowell had 17 points for the Terriers Wofford (4-4). Isaiah Bigelow and Chevez Goodwin each scored 12.

Jibri Blount had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles (2-6). Kobby Ayetey added 10 points and Jordan Perkins distributed six assists.

Wofford faces Gardner-Webb at home on Saturday. NC Central faces Georgia on the road on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)