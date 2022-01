SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Max Klesmit had 16 points as Wofford routed Samford 87-64. Jaden Campbell led the Bulldogs on Wednesday night with 16 points.

Assistant coach Dwight Perry guided the team for the game as head coach Jay McAuley missed the contest in COVID protocols.

