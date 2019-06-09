Wofford's Andrew Novak in Contention Through Two Rounds of BMW Charity Pro-Am

Greer -

Wofford's Andrew Novak, a Mount Pleasant native, shot a second round 66 to get to -10 overall through two rounds of the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Novak did not tee off in the third round because of a lengthy rain delay Saturday afternoon.

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (Web.com) – With rain suspending the third round before the leaders were able to tee off, second-round leader Michael Miller will carry a one-stroke lead into Sunday to begin his third round.

With more than six hours of delays on Friday, the second round resumed on Saturday morning and was completed early in the afternoon. Third-round tee times were scheduled from 2-4:15 p.m., but play was suspended due to heavy rain at 3:05 p.m.

"It feels really good to be leading," said Miller, who has missed 10 of 12 cuts this year. "I have not been in this situation or even near it at all this year. It feels really good to finally put it all together. I hit the ball really great the last couple of days and made some putts. I have nothing to complain about."

Miller birdied his last three holes coming in to take the one-stroke lead over Kristoffer Ventura and Chris Baker. After four pars to begin his day, Miller went 9-under over his next 14 holes to post the lowest round of his Web.com Tour career (by two strokes).

Due to significant delays on Friday, Miller teed off in the evening and finished two holes before play was suspended. He resumed his round on the third hole on Saturday morning.

"The warmup was different; I had dinner on the range, that was different," said Miller. "I had a PB&J. I made myself and my caddie one and we ate dinner on the range together and then we went to the first tee. Then I think I woke up at 6:00 a.m. today. With the delays, and the 40-minute drive up here, it was tough on the body, but it is the same for everyone. You just have to stay positive."

After bogeying his eighth hole of the tournament, Miller went his next 28 holes without a bogey, a stretch that included 11 birdies and an eagle. He is playing out of the final group for the first time in his Web.com Tour career in the third round.

"The leader group is where you want to be," said Miller. "Like I said, I have not even been close to it this year, so it will all be new and all be different. But it will be what I've always wanted. It will be a new experience, so I hope I take advantage of it."

Ventura joins Miller in the final group after finishing his second round on Friday evening. The Oklahoma State product carded a second-round 62, which stands as the low round of the tournament. Baker, also one shot back, birdied five in a row during a 7-under 64. He birdied seven in a row at last week's REX Hospital Open, the best birdie streak on Tour this season.

The third round will resume at 7:30 a.m. with the leaders teeing off at approximately 8:35 a.m.

SATURDAY NOTES:

* Saturday's weather: Cloudy in the morning with heavy showers in the afternoon. High of 79. Winds E at 6-12 miles per hour. Play was suspended for the day due to heavy showers and thunderstorms at 3:05 p.m.

* The 36-hole cut was made on Saturday afternoon at 6-under 137 with 76 professionals advancing to the weekend. The cut was the lowest score (in relation to par) of the year, one stroke lower than the LECOM Suncoast Classic (-5).

* The BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation is one of the more unique events on the Web.com Tour's schedule. It is hosted on two courses, Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley, and pairs a pro with an amateur for the first 36 holes. After 36 holes, the cut was made to the top-65 professionals (and ties), the top-10 amateurs and the top-four celebrities.

* Notable celebrities in the field included 11-time Pro Bowler Brett Favre, Larry the Cable Guy, Ivan Rodriguez, Ozzie Smith, Willie Robertson, Lucas Black, Patrick Peterson and Brian Baumgartner. Larry the Cable Guy, Lucas Black, Shep Rose and Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez.

* With most of the golf world talking about amateur Alex Ross shooting a 15-under 57 this week, Rhein Gibson's name has been brought back up. Gibson holds the world record (recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records) with a 16-under 55 as the lowest official round of golf ever recorded. Gibson accomplished the feat in 2012 at River Oaks Golf Club in Edmund, Oklahoma.

* Davis Riley began his third round with three straight birdies (rising to T5) before the round was suspended. Riley is looking to earn special temporary membership through a 19th-place finish or better, passing the threshold of the No. 100 player on the money list from 2018. Despite having no status this year, Riley has Monday qualified into four events (earning medalist honors in three).

* The last time a Web.com Tour tournament was shortened to 54 holes was at the 2018 North Mississippi Classic. The last time the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX was shortened to 54 holes was 2017 (won by Stephan Jaeger).

* This week's purse is $700,000, with $126,000 going to the winner. The champion will also earn 500 points in the Web.com Tour points system.

* Forty-nine former Web.com Tour champions are competing in the field, amounting to 75 victories, as well as seven PGA TOUR champions (equaling 10 victories).

* Thornblade Club Scoring Averages:

Front (35) Back (36) Total (71) Cumulative

R1 33.863 35.968 69.830

R2 33.088 34.388 67.475 68.657

* The Cliffs Valley Scoring Averages:

Front (36) Back (36) Total (72) Cumulative

R1 34.798 34.948 69.746

R2 34.782 34.449 69.231 69.491