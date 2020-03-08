Wofford upsets Furman 77-68 in SoCon tourney quarterfinal

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Trevor Stumpe scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to help seventh-seeded Wofford pull away to eliminate No. 2 seed Furman 77-68 in a Southern Conference tournament quarterfinal.

Chevez Goodwin scored 19 points to lead the Terriers. Storm Murphy added 15 points. Mike Bothwell scored 18 points for Furman. Stumpe made four of his five 3-pointers during a 20-5 run as Wofford built its largest lead of the game, 60-48 with 6:19 remaining.

Wofford will play the Chattanooga-UNC Greensboro winner in the semifinal.