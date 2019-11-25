Wofford Will Play Host to Kennesaw St. in FCS Playoff Opener Saturday at 4PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – The field of 24 teams competing for the 2019 NCAA Division I Football Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee. Wofford College will host Kennesaw State on Saturday, November 30 at 4:00 p.m. at Gibbs Stadium in a first round contest.

Wofford finished the season with an 8-3 overall record and a 7-1 mark in the Southern Conference to win the outright league title. This marks the Terriers tenth trip to the NCAA Playoffs and fourth straight. Wofford has won at least one playoff game in each of the last three appearances.

The game will be a rematch of a second round game last season in which Wofford was defeated 13-10 by the Owls in Georgia.

Tickets for the game will be $25 of adults and $10 for children. The Wofford ticket office will be open on Monday and Tuesday at 864-597-4090, or tickets can be purchased online at www.woffordterriers.com/tickets.

“This is a great accomplishment for our players and our staff,” said head coach Josh Conklin. “Now the new season starts with new challenges and it is time to start our game plan. For us it was always going to be about getting better as the season went along. I think we are playing our best football right now. Those two losses early hurt us with the seeding today, but we are in the playoffs and will have a chance. I am proud of the way that we responded and got better this season. Being at home is a good thing and we need everyone to come out and support us.”

“It is exciting to be in the playoffs,” said senior linebacker Jireh Wilson. “Every team is only guaranteed eleven opportunities to play and we are now getting a twelfth game. I am super excited and feel that we have gotten better after the first couple of game. We will be ready to go.”

“It means a lot to be in the playoffs,” said senior quarterback Joe Newman. “This is why we work so hard and train so hard the whole offseason. This is why we take it a game at a time during the year is for times like this. I am a little disappointed about not being seeded, but it is what it is. We are ready for the playoffs and are happy with a home game for the first round.”

The 2019 championship field consists of 10 automatic qualifiers and 14 at-large qualifiers. The top eight teams in the 24-team bracket for the championship are seeded and receive first round byes. Team pairings are determined primarily according to geographical proximity.

Automatic Qualifiers

Big Sky Conference – Weber St. (9-3)

Big South Conference – Monmouth (10-2)

Colonial Athletic Association – James Madison (11-1)

Missouri Valley Football Conference – North Dakota St. (12-0)

Northeast Conference – Central Connecticut State (11-1)

Ohio Valley Conference – Austin Peay (9-3)

Patriot League – Holy Cross (7-5)

Pioneer Football League – San Diego (9-2)

Southern Conference – Wofford (8-3)

Southland Conference – Nicholls St. (8-4)

At-Large (14)

Big Sky Conference – Montana (9-3)

Big Sky Conference – Montana State (9-3)

Big Sky Conference – Sacramento State (9-3)

Big South – Kennesaw State (9-3)

Colonial Athletic Association – Albany (8-4)

Colonial Athletic Association – Villanova (9-3)

Independent – North Dakota (7-4)

Missouri Valley Football Conference – Illinois State (8-4)

Missouri Valley Football Conference – South Dakota State (8-4)

Missouri Valley Football Conference – Northern Iowa (8-4)

Ohio Valley Conference – Southeast Missouri St. (9-3)

Southern Conference – Furman (8-4)

Southland Conference – Central Arkansas (9-3)

Southland Conference – Southeastern Louisiana (7-4)

Television schedules and game times for all rounds of the 2019 championship will be updated at NCAA.com. All rounds of the FCS playoffs can be seen on ESPN’s family of networks with first-round games taking place Saturday, Nov. 30 and concluding with the national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, Saturday, January 11 at Noon (ET) on ABC.