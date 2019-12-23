Wofford wins at Kennesaw

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) – Storm Murphy scored 24 points and Nathan Hoover added 23 as Wofford defeated Kennesaw State 83-70. Hoover drained five 3-pointers and scored 21 points in the second half as the Terriers rallied.

He and Murphy combined to make 10 of 10 free throws. Hoover added a career-high nine rebounds, Chevez Goodwin scored 11 points with 13 rebounds for Wofford (8-5). Trevor Stumpe added 10 points. Wofford trailed 37-34 at halftime, but outscored the Owls 49-33 after the break.

