SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – The Wofford College football team completed spring practice on Saturday, April 29, with the fifteenth scheduled practice. On the final two Saturdays of April the team held short scripted scrimmages.

“We did a nice job during spring practice of growing on both the offensive and defensive side,” said head coach Shawn Watson. “We wanted to move forward in both the fundamental technical part of football in terms of position stuff and the schematics as well. We took the next step in the offense and added to ourselves on defense. I am happy what the staff and players did so we had a good spring. We set up today to test our quarterbacks and get another look at them. The competition between Bryce Corriston and Cade Rice has been real close. I wanted to put them into some throwing situations to see both of them. That is why the job is still open because we are still looking for the consistency piece of it. They are both really good for each other because they are competitive and help grow each other. I have been happy with the progress in the quarterback room. Our defensive is a salty group and I really like what we are doing in the backend. They have gotten their hands on a lot of balls and created turnovers which was a goal during the spring.”

In the first scrimmage on Saturday, April 22, the Terriers ran approximately 40 scripted played. On offense, Jordan Davis had a first down reception from Bryce Corriston and Ryan Ingram had a first down run with Cade Rice at quarterback. Rickie Shaw added a first down reception from Jacob Kimbrell. Defensive highlights included Javis Mynatt recording a pair of interceptions, Mark Brown picking off one pass and Gabriel Harris recovering a fumble that was forced by Benny Radicia. At the end of the scrimmage, running back Ryan Stephens was injured and taken to Spartanburg Medical Center. He was released after being evaluated.

On Saturday, April 29, the second scrimmage was held at Gibbs Stadium as part of football alumni weekend. After individual position group work, the team had a period of inside run before moving to seven-on-seven. The final three periods were scripted situation plays. Highlights in the first period included an interception by Gabriel Harris and first downs picked up by Kyle Watkins and Will Daniel. In the second period, Jordan Davis, Dillon Droze and John Mazzella had first downs. The final segment was work in the redzone, with the defense coming up with an interception by Amir Annoor and then Cam Smith catching a pass for a touchdown to end the scrimmage. The Southern Conference officials threw just one flag during the live plays.

A preseason depth chart will be released in late July in conjunction with the Southern Conference Football Media Day.

Season ticket sales and renewals for 2023 will begin on Monday, May 1. The regular season will begin on Saturday, September 2, at Pittsburgh.