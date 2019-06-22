Wofford’s Fletcher Magee Accepts Offer to Play for Bucks in NBA Summer League

Wofford’s Fletcher Magee (3) takes a 3-point shot over Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, March 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – Former Wofford shooting guard Fletcher Magee has accepted an offer to play in the NBA Summer League with the Milwaukee Bucks.

A native of Orlando, Florida, Magee averaged 20.3 points per game while shooting 41.9 percent from 3-point range as a senior en route to being named the Lou Henson Player of the Year as the nation’s top mid-major player in Division I college basketball. Magee, who was also named the Southern Conference Player of the Year, averaged 22.9 points and 5.2 3-pointers per game in league play as Wofford swept the regular season (18-0) and conference tournament (21-0), earning No. 7 seed to the 2019 NCAA Tournament, which is the highest-seeded Southern Conference team since 1979.

For his career, Magee knocked down 509 career 3-pointers, including seven in Wofford’s first NCAA Tournament victory in school history, ranking him first all-time in that category. The 6-foot-4 guard totaled 2,516 points for his career, ranking him first in scoring at Wofford in the Division I era and fifth all-time in Southern Conference history. Magee’s career field-goal percentage (45.7), 3-point percentage (43.5) and free-throw percentage (90.8) are all program records at Wofford.

He becomes the first Terrier to play in the NBA Summer League since Karl Cochran in 2015 with the Portland Trailblazers.

