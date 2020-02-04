Wofford’s Goodwin earns SoCon honor

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Chevez Goodwin was named the Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week by the league office on Tuesday, averaging 20.5 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 76 percent from the floor (19-for-25) in a pair of wins over The Citadel and Samford last week.

The junior opened up last week with a dominating performance at The Citadel, scoring a career-high 25 points on 11-for-12 shooting, knocking down 3-of-4 free throws to power the Terriers past the Bulldogs 79-56. Goodwin scored 19 of his points in the second half, totaling eight rebounds and two assists in the victory. In Wofford’s 80-56 win over Samford, the Blythewood, South Carolina, native recorded his third double-double of the season, scoring 16 points and hauling in 10 rebounds. Goodwin, who was 8-for-13 from the floor, added two blocks as the Terriers improved to 7-3 in the Southern Conference.

Currently, Goodwin leads the league in field-goal percentage for the season (.628) and in Southern Conference games (.724), ranking third in the SoCon with an average of 1.3 blocks per game. In SoCon contests, Goodwin ranks seventh with 6.4 rebounds per game and is tied for 11th overall in scoring, averaging 13.5 points through 10 contests.

The award is Goodwin’s first of his career. Wofford returns to the court on Wednesday, traveling to VMI for a matchup with the Keydets at 7 p.m.