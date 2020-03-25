1  of  15
Wofford’s Goodwin enters transfer portal

Sports

Wofford forward/center Chevez Goodwin has entered the NCAA transfer portal, he confirmed to 7 Sports

The fourth year junior led the Southern Conference in field goal percentage at 64 per cent and was seventh in rebounding at 6.2 per game. He was second on the Terriers with 11.9 points per game.

Goodwin, whose career began at the College of Charleston, has one year of eligibility remaining.

Among others from area schools that Goodwin joins in the portal are Furman’s Tre Clark and Presbyterian’s Corey Hightower and Chris Martin.

