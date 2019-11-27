Wofford’s Joe Newman consensus SoCon Offensive POTY

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference announced the 2019 football postseason awards today (Nov. 26). Selections include the coaches’ All-Conference teams and specialty award winners in addition to the league’s All-Freshman team. The Southern Conference Sports Media Association also selected its football All-Conference team and specialty awards for the 2019 season.
In the major specialty awards, Joe Newman was named the Offensive Player of the Year by the coaches and media. Blake Jeresaty earned the Jacob Blocking Trophy, while Josh Conklin was named Coach of the Year by the media.
Overall, Wofford had seven players earn first or second team honors from the coaches or media. Three Terriers also earned All-Freshman Team recognition. Wofford ended the regular season 8-3 overall and 7-1 in the Southern Conference to win the league title for the seventh time overall and third straight season. The Terriers advanced to the NCAA FCS Playoffs for the tenth time and fourth straight season.
Earning first team honors from the Southern Conference Coaches were QB Joe Newman, OL Justus Basinger, OL Blake Jeresaty and LB Jireh Wilson. Second team honors went to OL Michael Ralph, DL Michael Mason, and DB George Gbesee.
In the media voting, first team honors went to QB Joe Newman, OL Justus Basinger, OL Michael Ralph, DL Michael Mason and LB Jireh Wilson. Second team recognition went to OL Blake Jeresaty and DB George Gbesee.
Wofford had three named to the All-Freshman Team, the most since putting four on the list in 2016, with RB Jacquez Allen, DB Keyvaun Cobb and DL Michael Mason being honored.
In his second year as head coach, Josh Conklin was named the Wallace Wade Coach of the Year by the media. This season the team was 8-3 overall and 7-1 in the league to win the outright Southern Conference title. The team also qualified for the NCAA Playoffs for the season straight season under his direction. It is the sixth time the Terriers have earned Coach of the Year, with Mike Ayers receiving the honor five times.
Joe Newman, a senior quarterback from Riverdale, Georgia, is just the second Terrier to ever be named Offensive Player of the Year. Previously Eric Breitenstein won the award in 2011 and 2012. He is also the first Wofford quarterback to ever receive All-Southern Conference honors. Newman has started all 11 games this season and is the team’s leading rusher with 880 yards and 13 touchdowns on 118 carries. He has completed 64-of-115 passes with seven touchdowns. He is the first Wofford quarterback to throw for more than 1,000 yards in back to back seasons since Travis Wilson (1999-01).
Blake Jeresaty, a junior center from Charleston, South Carolina, becomes the fifth Terrier to earn the Jacob Blocking Trophy and the first since 2011. He is part of an offensive line that is ranked first in the nation in fewest sacks allowed, with only one (0.09 spg). The line paves the way for the nation’s second-ranked rushing attack at 323.5 yards per game. He leads the team in knockdown blocks with 117 on the season. He was named All-Southern Conference second team last season. He was also named CoSIDA Academic All-District the past two years.
Jacquez Allen, a freshman from Prattville, Alabama, has seen action in ten games this season. He is third on the team in rushing with 527 yards on 50 carries, along with four touchdowns. His 10.5 yard per carry average leads the team.
Justus Basinger, a senior from Longwood, Florida, started all eleven games at right guard. He helped pave the way for the nation’s second-ranked rushing game and the offensive line has allowed only one sack this season. He is second on the team in knockdown blocks with 111. This is his second straight All-SoCon honor.
Keyvaun Cobb, a freshman from Black Mountain, North Carolina, has played in all eleven games with two starts in the secondary. He leads the team with two interceptions and has 28 tackles on the season.
George Gbesee, a senior from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, started all eleven games at cornerback and has 39 career starts in the secondary. He leads the team in pass break-ups with ten and has one interception. He has 33 total tackles, 25 of which are solo. He is the team leader in interceptions with three this season, bringing his career total to six. He also has 24 tackles and two pass break-ups. This is his second straight All-SoCon honor.
Michael Mason, a freshman from Effingham, South Carolina, has played in all eleven games with two starts at defensive end. He is tied for the league lead in sacks with 7.0 and is sixth in the conference with 10.5 tackles for loss. He has a total of 39 tackles and a forced fumble this year.
Michael Ralph, a senior from Loveland, Ohio, started all eleven games at left tackle and has made 35 career starts at that position. He is part of an offensive line that is first in the league in rushing yards and first in fewest sacks allowed. Nationally the team is first in fewest sacks allowed and second in rushing offense. This marks his second straight All-Southern Conference honor.
Jireh Wilson, a senior from Calhoun, Georgia, has started all eleven games at outside linebacker. He is second on the team with 47 total tackles, second with 4.5 sacks, and third with 6.5 tackles for loss. He also had an interception, along with four pass break-ups. The Terrier defense is ranked first in the Southern Conference in total defense and rushing defense. This is his first All-SoCon honor.
As part of the balloting, coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players or themselves.
Furman had a league-high nine all-conference coaches selections, while Chattanooga followed with eight and Mercer and Wofford had seven each. Wofford was one of five schools with four players on the first team. Furman also had a league-best seven on the All-Freshman Team.
In the media voting, Chattanooga had nine selections, followed by Furman with eight and Wofford with seven. Wofford had a league-best five on the first team.
2019 Coaches All-Southern Conference Football Team
Offensive Player of the Year – Joe Newman, Sr., QB, Wofford
Defensive Player of the Year – Willie Eubanks III, Jr., LB, The Citadel
Freshman of the Year – Ailym Ford, RB, Chattanooga
Jacob Blocking Award – Blake Jeresaty, Jr., OL, Wofford
Coach of the Year – Scott Wachenheim, VMI
First team offense
QB Joe Newman, Wofford
RB Ailym Ford, Chattanooga
RB Alex Ramsey, VMI
OL Ben Blackmon, ETSU
OL Bo Layton, Furman
OL Nick Nixon, Samford
OL Justus Basinger, Wofford
OL Blake Jeresaty, Wofford
TE Nate Adkins, ETSU
WR Raleigh Webb, The Citadel
WR Bryce Nunnelly, Chattanooga
WR Jakob Herres, VMI
First team defense
DL Joseph Randolph II, The Citadel
DL Nasir Player, ETSU
DL Adrian Hope, Furman
DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga
LB Willie Eubanks III, The Citadel
LB John Staton, Samford
LB Jireh Wilson, Wofford
DB Artevius Smith, ETSU
DB Bryan Okeh, Furman
DB Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga
DB A.J. Smith, VMI
First team special teams
PK Grayson Atkins, Furman
P Matt Campbell, The Citadel
RS David Durden, Mercer
Second team offense
QB Reece Udinski, VMI
RB Quay Holmes, ETSU
RB Devin Wynn, Furman
OL Drew McEntyre, The Citadel
OL Tre’mond Shorts, ETSU
OL Jordan Harris, Furman
OL Austin Sanders, Mercer
OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga
OL Michael Ralph, Wofford
TE Chris Ellington, Mercer
WR Thomas Gordon, Furman
WR David Durden, Mercer
Second team defense
DL Dorian Kithcart, Mercer
DL Khayyan Edwards, Chattanooga
DL Telvin Jones, Chattanooga
DL Michael Mason, Wofford
LB Jordan Willis, Furman
LB Sidney Otiwu, Mercer
LB Marshall Cooper, Chattanooga
DB Chris Beverly, The Citadel
DB Eric Jackson, Mercer
DB John Brannon III, Western Carolina
DB George Gbesee, Wofford
Second team special teams
PK Mitchell Fineran, Samford
P Grayson Atkins, Furman
RS Montrell Washington, Samford
All-freshman offense
Will Huzzie, ETSU
Devin Abrams, Furman
Wayne Anderson, Furman
Darren Grainger, Furman
Evan Jumper, Furman
Yahsyn McKee, Mercer
Jay Stanton, Samford
A.J. Toney, Samford
Ailym Ford, Chattanooga
Leroy Thomas, VMI
Jacquez Allen, Wofford
All-freshman defense
Hasan Black, The Citadel
Donovan Manuel, ETSU
Josh Agbenou, Furman
Travis Blackshear, Furman
Braden Gilby, Furman
Richie Coffey, Mercer
TriMarcus Cheeks, Samford
Kameron Brown, Chattanooga
Aljareek Malry, VMI
Keyvaun Cobb, Wofford
Michael Mason, Wofford
All-freshman special teams
Tyler Keltner, ETSU
Caleb Dowden, Mercer
Zach Lassiter, Mercer
Julian Pletz, Western Carolina
2019 Media All-Southern Conference Football Team
Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year – Joe Newman, Sr., QB, Wofford
Defensive Player of the Year – Willie Eubanks III, Jr., LB, The Citadel
Freshman of the Year – Ailym Ford, RB, Chattanooga
Wallace Wade Coach of the Year – Josh Conklin, Wofford
First team offense
QB Joe Newman, Wofford
RB Devin Wynn, Furman
RB Alex Ramsey, VMI
OL Drew McEntyre, The Citadel
OL Bo Layton, Furman
OL Nick Nixon, Samford
OL Justus Basinger, Wofford
OL Michael Ralph, Wofford
TE Chris James, Chattanooga
WR Bryce Nunnelly, Chattanooga
WR Jakob Herres, VMI
First team defense
DL Joseph Randolph II, The Citadel
DL Nasir Player, ETSU
DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga
DL Michael Mason, Wofford
LB Willie Eubanks III, The Citadel
LB John Staton, Samford
LB Marshall Cooper, Chattanooga
LB Jireh Wilson, Wofford
DB Artevius Smith, ETSU
DB Eric Jackson, Mercer
DB Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga
DB A.J. Smith, VMI
DB JerMichael White, Western Carolina
First team special teams
PK Grayson Atkins, Furman
P Matt Campbell, The Citadel
RS David Durden, Mercer
Second team offense
QB Reece Udinski, VMI
RB Ailym Ford, Chattanooga
RB Quay Holmes, ETSU
OL Jordan Harris, Furman
OL Austin Sanders, Mercer
OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga
OL Josh Andre, VMI
OL Blake Jeresaty, Wofford
TE Chris Ellington, Mercer
WR Raleigh Webb, The Citadel
WR Thomas Gordon, Furman
Second team defense
DL Adrian Hope, Furman
DL Armond Lloyd, Samford
DL Khayyan Edwards, Chattanooga
DL Jarrod Richmond, VMI
LB Ty Boeck, Chattanooga
LB Ty Harris, Western Carolina
LB Jayden Pauling, Western Carolina
DB Chris Beverly, The Citadel
DB Bryan Okeh, Furman
DB John Brannon III, Western Carolina
DB George Gbesee, Wofford
Second team special teams
PK Mitchell Fineran, Samford
P Grayson Atkins, Furman
RS Montrell Washington, Samford