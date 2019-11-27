Wofford’s Joe Newman consensus SoCon Offensive POTY

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference announced the 2019 football postseason awards today (Nov. 26). Selections include the coaches’ All-Conference teams and specialty award winners in addition to the league’s All-Freshman team. The Southern Conference Sports Media Association also selected its football All-Conference team and specialty awards for the 2019 season.

In the major specialty awards, Joe Newman was named the Offensive Player of the Year by the coaches and media. Blake Jeresaty earned the Jacob Blocking Trophy, while Josh Conklin was named Coach of the Year by the media.

Overall, Wofford had seven players earn first or second team honors from the coaches or media. Three Terriers also earned All-Freshman Team recognition. Wofford ended the regular season 8-3 overall and 7-1 in the Southern Conference to win the league title for the seventh time overall and third straight season. The Terriers advanced to the NCAA FCS Playoffs for the tenth time and fourth straight season.

Earning first team honors from the Southern Conference Coaches were QB Joe Newman, OL Justus Basinger, OL Blake Jeresaty and LB Jireh Wilson. Second team honors went to OL Michael Ralph, DL Michael Mason, and DB George Gbesee.

In the media voting, first team honors went to QB Joe Newman, OL Justus Basinger, OL Michael Ralph, DL Michael Mason and LB Jireh Wilson. Second team recognition went to OL Blake Jeresaty and DB George Gbesee.

Wofford had three named to the All-Freshman Team, the most since putting four on the list in 2016, with RB Jacquez Allen, DB Keyvaun Cobb and DL Michael Mason being honored.

In his second year as head coach, Josh Conklin was named the Wallace Wade Coach of the Year by the media. This season the team was 8-3 overall and 7-1 in the league to win the outright Southern Conference title. The team also qualified for the NCAA Playoffs for the season straight season under his direction. It is the sixth time the Terriers have earned Coach of the Year, with Mike Ayers receiving the honor five times.

Joe Newman, a senior quarterback from Riverdale, Georgia, is just the second Terrier to ever be named Offensive Player of the Year. Previously Eric Breitenstein won the award in 2011 and 2012. He is also the first Wofford quarterback to ever receive All-Southern Conference honors. Newman has started all 11 games this season and is the team’s leading rusher with 880 yards and 13 touchdowns on 118 carries. He has completed 64-of-115 passes with seven touchdowns. He is the first Wofford quarterback to throw for more than 1,000 yards in back to back seasons since Travis Wilson (1999-01).

Blake Jeresaty, a junior center from Charleston, South Carolina, becomes the fifth Terrier to earn the Jacob Blocking Trophy and the first since 2011. He is part of an offensive line that is ranked first in the nation in fewest sacks allowed, with only one (0.09 spg). The line paves the way for the nation’s second-ranked rushing attack at 323.5 yards per game. He leads the team in knockdown blocks with 117 on the season. He was named All-Southern Conference second team last season. He was also named CoSIDA Academic All-District the past two years.

Jacquez Allen, a freshman from Prattville, Alabama, has seen action in ten games this season. He is third on the team in rushing with 527 yards on 50 carries, along with four touchdowns. His 10.5 yard per carry average leads the team.

Justus Basinger, a senior from Longwood, Florida, started all eleven games at right guard. He helped pave the way for the nation’s second-ranked rushing game and the offensive line has allowed only one sack this season. He is second on the team in knockdown blocks with 111. This is his second straight All-SoCon honor.

Keyvaun Cobb, a freshman from Black Mountain, North Carolina, has played in all eleven games with two starts in the secondary. He leads the team with two interceptions and has 28 tackles on the season.

George Gbesee, a senior from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, started all eleven games at cornerback and has 39 career starts in the secondary. He leads the team in pass break-ups with ten and has one interception. He has 33 total tackles, 25 of which are solo. He is the team leader in interceptions with three this season, bringing his career total to six. He also has 24 tackles and two pass break-ups. This is his second straight All-SoCon honor.

Michael Mason, a freshman from Effingham, South Carolina, has played in all eleven games with two starts at defensive end. He is tied for the league lead in sacks with 7.0 and is sixth in the conference with 10.5 tackles for loss. He has a total of 39 tackles and a forced fumble this year.

Michael Ralph, a senior from Loveland, Ohio, started all eleven games at left tackle and has made 35 career starts at that position. He is part of an offensive line that is first in the league in rushing yards and first in fewest sacks allowed. Nationally the team is first in fewest sacks allowed and second in rushing offense. This marks his second straight All-Southern Conference honor.

Jireh Wilson, a senior from Calhoun, Georgia, has started all eleven games at outside linebacker. He is second on the team with 47 total tackles, second with 4.5 sacks, and third with 6.5 tackles for loss. He also had an interception, along with four pass break-ups. The Terrier defense is ranked first in the Southern Conference in total defense and rushing defense. This is his first All-SoCon honor.

As part of the balloting, coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players or themselves.

Furman had a league-high nine all-conference coaches selections, while Chattanooga followed with eight and Mercer and Wofford had seven each. Wofford was one of five schools with four players on the first team. Furman also had a league-best seven on the All-Freshman Team.

In the media voting, Chattanooga had nine selections, followed by Furman with eight and Wofford with seven. Wofford had a league-best five on the first team.

2019 Coaches All-Southern Conference Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year – Joe Newman, Sr., QB, Wofford

Defensive Player of the Year – Willie Eubanks III, Jr., LB, The Citadel

Freshman of the Year – Ailym Ford, RB, Chattanooga

Jacob Blocking Award – Blake Jeresaty, Jr., OL, Wofford

Coach of the Year – Scott Wachenheim, VMI

First team offense

QB Joe Newman, Wofford

RB Ailym Ford, Chattanooga

RB Alex Ramsey, VMI

OL Ben Blackmon, ETSU

OL Bo Layton, Furman

OL Nick Nixon, Samford

OL Justus Basinger, Wofford

OL Blake Jeresaty, Wofford

TE Nate Adkins, ETSU

WR Raleigh Webb, The Citadel

WR Bryce Nunnelly, Chattanooga

WR Jakob Herres, VMI

First team defense

DL Joseph Randolph II, The Citadel

DL Nasir Player, ETSU

DL Adrian Hope, Furman

DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga

LB Willie Eubanks III, The Citadel

LB John Staton, Samford

LB Jireh Wilson, Wofford

DB Artevius Smith, ETSU

DB Bryan Okeh, Furman

DB Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga

DB A.J. Smith, VMI

First team special teams

PK Grayson Atkins, Furman

P Matt Campbell, The Citadel

RS David Durden, Mercer

Second team offense

QB Reece Udinski, VMI

RB Quay Holmes, ETSU

RB Devin Wynn, Furman

OL Drew McEntyre, The Citadel

OL Tre’mond Shorts, ETSU

OL Jordan Harris, Furman

OL Austin Sanders, Mercer

OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga

OL Michael Ralph, Wofford

TE Chris Ellington, Mercer

WR Thomas Gordon, Furman

WR David Durden, Mercer

Second team defense

DL Dorian Kithcart, Mercer

DL Khayyan Edwards, Chattanooga

DL Telvin Jones, Chattanooga

DL Michael Mason, Wofford

LB Jordan Willis, Furman

LB Sidney Otiwu, Mercer

LB Marshall Cooper, Chattanooga

DB Chris Beverly, The Citadel

DB Eric Jackson, Mercer

DB John Brannon III, Western Carolina

DB George Gbesee, Wofford

Second team special teams

PK Mitchell Fineran, Samford

P Grayson Atkins, Furman

RS Montrell Washington, Samford

All-freshman offense

Will Huzzie, ETSU

Devin Abrams, Furman

Wayne Anderson, Furman

Darren Grainger, Furman

Evan Jumper, Furman

Yahsyn McKee, Mercer

Jay Stanton, Samford

A.J. Toney, Samford

Ailym Ford, Chattanooga

Leroy Thomas, VMI

Jacquez Allen, Wofford

All-freshman defense

Hasan Black, The Citadel

Donovan Manuel, ETSU

Josh Agbenou, Furman

Travis Blackshear, Furman

Braden Gilby, Furman

Richie Coffey, Mercer

TriMarcus Cheeks, Samford

Kameron Brown, Chattanooga

Aljareek Malry, VMI

Keyvaun Cobb, Wofford

Michael Mason, Wofford

All-freshman special teams

Tyler Keltner, ETSU

Caleb Dowden, Mercer

Zach Lassiter, Mercer

Julian Pletz, Western Carolina

2019 Media All-Southern Conference Football Team

Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year – Joe Newman, Sr., QB, Wofford

Defensive Player of the Year – Willie Eubanks III, Jr., LB, The Citadel

Freshman of the Year – Ailym Ford, RB, Chattanooga

Wallace Wade Coach of the Year – Josh Conklin, Wofford

First team offense

QB Joe Newman, Wofford

RB Devin Wynn, Furman

RB Alex Ramsey, VMI

OL Drew McEntyre, The Citadel

OL Bo Layton, Furman

OL Nick Nixon, Samford

OL Justus Basinger, Wofford

OL Michael Ralph, Wofford

TE Chris James, Chattanooga

WR Bryce Nunnelly, Chattanooga

WR Jakob Herres, VMI

First team defense

DL Joseph Randolph II, The Citadel

DL Nasir Player, ETSU

DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga

DL Michael Mason, Wofford

LB Willie Eubanks III, The Citadel

LB John Staton, Samford

LB Marshall Cooper, Chattanooga

LB Jireh Wilson, Wofford

DB Artevius Smith, ETSU

DB Eric Jackson, Mercer

DB Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga

DB A.J. Smith, VMI

DB JerMichael White, Western Carolina

First team special teams

PK Grayson Atkins, Furman

P Matt Campbell, The Citadel

RS David Durden, Mercer

Second team offense

QB Reece Udinski, VMI

RB Ailym Ford, Chattanooga

RB Quay Holmes, ETSU

OL Jordan Harris, Furman

OL Austin Sanders, Mercer

OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga

OL Josh Andre, VMI

OL Blake Jeresaty, Wofford

TE Chris Ellington, Mercer

WR Raleigh Webb, The Citadel

WR Thomas Gordon, Furman

Second team defense

DL Adrian Hope, Furman

DL Armond Lloyd, Samford

DL Khayyan Edwards, Chattanooga

DL Jarrod Richmond, VMI

LB Ty Boeck, Chattanooga

LB Ty Harris, Western Carolina

LB Jayden Pauling, Western Carolina

DB Chris Beverly, The Citadel

DB Bryan Okeh, Furman

DB John Brannon III, Western Carolina

DB George Gbesee, Wofford

Second team special teams

PK Mitchell Fineran, Samford

P Grayson Atkins, Furman

RS Montrell Washington, Samford