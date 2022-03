Wofford guard Max Klesmit and post player Sam Godwin have entered the transfer portal, a school spokesman told 7 Sports Wednesday.

Klesmit was second on the team with 14.9ppg in his sophomore season. Godwin, also a sophomore, contributed 6.3 ppg and 3.1 rpg, primarily in a reserve role.

Klesmit, a Wisconsin native, was a 2020-2021 Southern Conference All-Freshman Team member as voted by the league’s media. Godwin made the coaches All-Freshman Team that season.