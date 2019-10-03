Wofford’s Steelman honored by SoCon

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wofford’s Hannah Steelman and Furman’s Ryan Adams have been named the Southern Conference women’s and men’s cross country runners of the week, respectively, for all competition between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1.

Steelman, the reigning SoCon Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Year, placed third at the Panorama Farms Invitational in Earlysville, Virginia. Steelman finished the 6k race in a time of 20:26.8, the second-fastest in school history in the 6k. The Terriers finished 12th of 15 as a team in a field of regionally ranked opponents.

The runner of the week honor for Steelman is the fourth of her career.

