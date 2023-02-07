Mauldin OC Stone to Walhalla, Broome’s Bridges to Landrum, per source

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Woodruff High School introduced Brett Sloan as its new head football coach Tuesday morning.

Sloan, an Inman native who played at Chapman High and was later an assistant coach at Byrnes, returns to the area after coaching for the past eight years in the Atlanta area.

He replaces Braley Adams at Woodruff, who recently departed to take the top job at Georgetown High on the South Carolina coast.

Sloan has prior head coaching experience at Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia, where he posted a 35-21 record in five seasons from 2017-2021 with three region championships and two second place finishes at the 5A school.

This past season, he was the offensive coordinator at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia.

He’s known for running spread offenses and indicates he used an Air Raid attack this past season.

In other area high school head coaching news, sources familiar with the process tell 7NEWS Sports that Mauldin offensive coordinator Chris Stone will be named head football coach at Walhalla High School in Oconee County.

The school board is expected to make Stone’s hiring official at its meeting on Monday. Stone replaces Padgett Johnson, who recently stepped down and was later named offensive coordinator at Woodmont High School.

Landrum is scheduled to name its new head coach late Tuesday afternoon. According to a source, Broome assistant coach Brent Bridges will be named to the job. Bridges, nor Broome head coach Lynn Fleming, have answered phone calls nor responded to texts seeking confirmation.

Bridges has past head coaching experience at Chesnee High School from 2007-2011, where he compiled a record of 35-24 with a region championship.