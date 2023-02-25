WSPA 7NEWS
CCES wins 1A Boys Upper State Title
by: Todd Summers
Posted: Feb 25, 2023 / 07:51 PM EST
Updated: Feb 25, 2023 / 07:51 PM EST
Greenville –
Christ Church gets 15 points from Woods Windham, 11 from D.J. Harvey & 10 from Mike Baker to lead the Cavaliers past Great Falls 55-27 in the 1-A Boys Upper State Final.
