Aiken, SC –

Trying to win its first state title since 1967 the Wren girls come up short as Camden defeats the Golden Hurricanes 61-45 to take the 3A Girls State Championship.

In defeat, Riley Stack scored a team high 15 points & Raina McGowens added 13 points.

Camden got a game high 33 points from Joyce Edwards in securing its first state title since 1982.