Youngstown State Comes Back to Beat USC Upstate, 66-61

Clinton, S.C. (PC SID) – Junior Colby Campbell set the Big South record for tackles in a season as the Blue Hose picked up a 52-14 victory on senior day over St. Andrews at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Senior Zola Davis had 103 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Jarius Jeter had 99 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Keith Pearson set a new career-high with 10 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Colby Campbell led the defense with 17 tackles and three sacks.

Final Score: Presbyterian 52, St Andrews 14Location: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)Records: Presbyterian (2-10, 1-5 Big South) | St. Andrews (5-5, 5-1 Mid South)

OPENING KICK - Campbell led the defense with 17 tackles including 11 solo stops and three sacks. He also added 4.5 tackles for loss and a pair of pass breakups. Campbell became the new single-season record holder for tackles in the Big South with 150. He also became the Blue Hose new DI record holder for solo tackles with 70 on the season. His 3.0 sacks also gave him the new single-season DI record for Presbyterian with nine sacks on the year. - Wide Receiver Keith Pearson set a single-season record for catches with his career-high 10 for a career-high 138 yards receiving and two scores on Saturday. Pearson now holds the record for most catches in a DI season for PC with 71 receptions. Pearson also set the mark for most catches per game by a Blue Hose in the DI era with 5.92 catches per game. - The 52 points PC scored marks the most points in a game for the Blue Hose since Sept. 6, 2014, when Presbyterian had 69 in a victory over Bluefield. - Freshman Tyler Huff had 174 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air while adding a rushing score to his stat line. - Senior Zola Davis led the ground game with 12 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Jarius Jeter added 12 rushes for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Jeter is the first Blue Hose with two rushing touchdowns in a game since 2017 when Ben Cheek had three against Gardner-Webb on November 18th, 2017. - Kicker Parker Maddrey tied the single-season DI record for made field goals in a season with his 20-yard field goal on Saturday. - 525 total yards of offense marked the most in a game for Presbyterian since they had 505 vs Point on Oct. 26, 2013. The Blue Hose had 300 yards on the ground for the first time since the same game vs Point. - With the win, Head Coach Tommy Spangler earned his 50th win as coach of the Blue Hose. - Before kickoff, the Blue Hose honored LS Cooper Short, OL Eli Teeselink along with RB Zola Davis for all they have done on and off the field for the program in their time with Presbyterian. - HOW IT HAPPENED - Following a Jarrett Nagy fumble recovery, the Blue Hose marched down and scored on an eight-yard passing score from Huff to Pearson to take the early 7-0 lead. - Huff connected with Pearson on the second drive of the game from 49 yards out to push the Blue Hose lead out to 14-0. - Jeter rushed one in from three yards to give PC a 21-0 lead after one quarter. - PC took advantage of a muffed punt return as they fell on it in the endzone to make it 28-0. - The Knights got on the board with a 37-yard touchdown catch to make it 28-7 midway through the second. - PC pushed the lead to 35-7 on a Huff five-yard rushing score, while the guests added a 63-yard touchdown to end the half with a 35-14. - Parker Maddrey buried a 20-yard field goal on the opening drive of the third quarter making it 38-14. - Davis rumbled for a 37-yard touchdown midway through the third to make it 45-14. - Jeter added one final score from 19 yards out late in the third quarter to give PC the 52-14 victory.