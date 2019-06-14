Zion Williamson looks to void deal with marketing agency

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Former Duke star Zion Williamson is suing to terminate his contract with a sports marketing company, saying the agency violated the state’s sports agent law.

A lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Greensboro says the star player should be allowed to void his contract with Florida-based Prime Sports Marketing LLC.

Williamson announced April 15 he was entering the NBA draft. According to the lawsuit, the five-year contract he signed five days later with Prime Sports did not contain notice that he would lose his college eligibility upon signing, and did not contain a disclaimer allowing him 14 days to cancel. Both are required under the North Carolina Uniform Athlete Agents Act.

Prime Sports President Gina Ford did not return an email seeking comment.

