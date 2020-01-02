Zion Williamson returns to practice with Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, center, watches from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Zion Williamson returned to practice Thursday morning with the Pelicans, his first work-out with the team in several weeks since undergoing knee surgery in October, head coach Alvin Gentry told reporters.

The rookie forward from Spartanburg underwent surgery on Oct. 21 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and was expected to miss six to eight weeks. He injured the knee during a preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 13.

“If it was up to me, I’d have been out there like two weeks ago, or something, but I’m glad I was back out there,” Williamson said following the practice.

While Williamson is not with the team for a two-game west-coast swing that begins Friday, the hope is he’ll see his first regular season action at some point in January.

“Man, you guys love dates,” Williamson told reporters when asked if he has a target date on when he’ll return, noting he doesn’t have an answer at this time but there will be several involved in that process.