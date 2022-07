MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) — Former Duke star Zion Willamson signed a five-year rookie max extension worth $231 million.

It will keep him under contract through the 2027-2028 season.

After a one-year stint with Duke, Williamson is one of the more popular prospects who entered the NBA.

The Pelicans drafted Williamson with the number one overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He missed the 2021-2022 season with a torn meniscus, and a fractured foot.