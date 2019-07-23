Zion Williamson signs shoe deal with Jordan Brand

Former Spartanburg Day stand-out Zion Williamson has signed his much anticipated shoe deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand, it was announced Tuesday.

Terms of the multi-year deal were not disclosed but such agreements bring the endorser millions.

There’s some irony to the arrangement as it was a Nike shoe that blew out on Williamson early in Duke’s first match-up against rival at Cameron Indoor Stadium in February, leading to an injury for the then-Blue Devils freshman.

Williamson is preparing for his first NBA season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Monday, the team announced it preferred he not take part in Team USA’s World Cup training camp but instead train for the season with them.