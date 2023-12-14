ANDERSON COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – Marquise Henderson entered his junior season at Belton-Honea Path with big expectations, both internally and from those around him, and he delivered with a program record-setting 2,336 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns.

His work on the field earns him our 2023 High School Red Zone Star Of The Year, as voted by panel of 10 area head coaches.

A points system determined the results and each coach voted for three players, with first place receiving three votes, second place two, and third place one. Henderson’s four first place votes were the most received.

Eight candidates who had standout seasons for area schools were on the ballot.

While he ran in the clear many times this season, Henderson wins by just one point, 18-17, over Westside High quarterback Cutter Woods, also a junior, who threw for 3,854 yards with 42 touchdowns and had a 70.35 % completion percentage for the 4A state champs.

Hillcrest senior wide receiver Avery McFadden was third in the voting, just two points behind Henderson, after making 70 catches for 1,102 and 16 touchdowns, adding nine rushing touchdowns along with a passing TD and a pick six.

It’s been a big week for Henderson, who committed to Clemson Sunday, and he becomes just the second junior to win the award since it was first given in 2012. He joins Daniel’s Trent Pearman, his future teammate with the Tigers, in that respect. Pearman is the only two-time winner of the award (2020, 2021).

A year after Powdersville’s Thomas Williams was the Star Of The Year, Henderson becomes the fifth player from Anderson to win the honor along with Williams, Wren’s Joe Owens, Hanna’s Zacch Pickens, and Wren’s Kelly Bryant.

Henderson broke the BHP single-season rushing record established in 2000 by Jamayes Dixon (2,251). He’s well within range to break Dixon’s BHP career mark of 4,942 in his senior season.

Among Henderson’s season highlights was a game in which he carried just five times for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

He was part of a deep running back group as his teammate Shaheem Robbs also carried for more than 1,000 yards this season.