Powdersville’s Thomas Williams is the 7 News Sports/High School Red Zone 2022 Star Of The Year, as voted on by a selected panel of area coaches.
He played on both sides of the ball for Powdersville and now heads to Virginia Tech, where the plan is for him to play in the secondary.
He becomes the first running back to win the trophy in the decade-long existence of the award and the first non-quarterback to take the honor since T.L. Hanna defensive lineman Zacch Pickens in 2018.
Here is a list of the all-time Star Of The Year Winners
STAR OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2012 AKIA BOOKER, WR, SR, BYRNES
2013 DRE MASSEY, QB, SR, MAULDIN
2014 KELLY BRYANT, QB, SR, WREN
2015 AUSTIN SCOTT, QB, SR, SPARTANBURG
2016 MASON STREATER, QB, SR, B. SPRINGS
2017 NO STAR OF THE YEAR PRESENTED
2018 ZAACH PICKENS, DL, SR, HANNA
2019 JOE OWENS, QB, SR, WREN
MIKELE COLASURDO, QB, SR, CHAPMAN
2020 TRENT PEARMAN, QB, JR, DANIEL
2021 TRENT PEARMAN, QB, SR, DANIEL
2022 THOMAS WILLIAMS, RB, SR, POWDERSVILLE