Powdersville’s Thomas Williams is the 7 News Sports/High School Red Zone 2022 Star Of The Year, as voted on by a selected panel of area coaches.

Williams rushed for 1,712 yards and 24 touchdowns and added eight receiving touchdowns in leading the Patriots to the 3A upper state crown before losing in a close game to Beaufort for the 3A state title.



The Patriots won 25 games combined in Williams’ junior and senior seasons.

He played on both sides of the ball for Powdersville and now heads to Virginia Tech, where the plan is for him to play in the secondary.

He becomes the first running back to win the trophy in the decade-long existence of the award and the first non-quarterback to take the honor since T.L. Hanna defensive lineman Zacch Pickens in 2018.

Here is a list of the all-time Star Of The Year Winners

STAR OF THE YEAR WINNERS

2012 AKIA BOOKER, WR, SR, BYRNES

2013 DRE MASSEY, QB, SR, MAULDIN

2014 KELLY BRYANT, QB, SR, WREN

2015 AUSTIN SCOTT, QB, SR, SPARTANBURG

2016 MASON STREATER, QB, SR, B. SPRINGS

2017 NO STAR OF THE YEAR PRESENTED

2018 ZAACH PICKENS, DL, SR, HANNA

2019 JOE OWENS, QB, SR, WREN

MIKELE COLASURDO, QB, SR, CHAPMAN

2020 TRENT PEARMAN, QB, JR, DANIEL

2021 TRENT PEARMAN, QB, SR, DANIEL

2022 THOMAS WILLIAMS, RB, SR, POWDERSVILLE