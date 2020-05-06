Storms and lightening in the Upstate

Union County, SC (WSPA) – Heavy rain and thunderstorms made their way through Spartanburg County, severe weather brought with it hail through the area.

The storm was moving and we were on its heels. We followed the storm and the dark clouds and got a few pictures along the way.

A lot happening out here, maybe not a lot on the ground, but We did find a little flooding in the road.

No damage to property that we could see. Drivers however, had to slow down to get through the high water near South Pine and South Port Road in Spartanburg County.

Earlier in the evening, as we made our way down Highway 176, near Highway 9, not a lot of rain but sprinkling and a lot of cloud movement.

As we approached Union County the light show was evident, some sparks were behind the clouds, causing them to illuminate and almost glow.

Other strikes pierced through the clouds like a sword showing its lazer strength.

As the darkness settled in the light show continued and could be seen and it’s vibration felt.

Again on our journey from Spartanburg through Pacolet and into Union County, we didn’t see damage just rain, clouds and lightening showing off a bit.