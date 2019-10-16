Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
NASCAR’s Kaulig Racing car hauler crashes on I-40 in McDowell Co.
Spartanburg Co. Little Africa Community earns Historical Marker
It’s official: Bra chain for breast cancer awareness breaks Guinness world record
NASA asks Congress for more money to get back to the moon
Video
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
NASCAR’s Kaulig Racing car hauler crashes on I-40 in McDowell Co.
Top Stories
Girlfriend of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton shares photo of newborn baby
USC women again picked to win SEC
Blaney beats Newman in photo finish to advance in playoffs
Gamecocks land two SEC honors
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Girl Talk
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
The Top 6 Halloween Looks
Top Stories
Real Talk on Aging – What to Expect When you make a Missing Person Report
Civil Air Patrol is placing wreaths on Veterans graves across America
Coffee Talk with Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning – What’s in Your Portfolio?
The Chapman High School Theatre Department will present Brian Friel’s Tony-award Winning Play, Dancing at Lughnasa
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
End Vaping
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Spartanburg Co. Little Africa Community earns Historical Marker
Top Stories
Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas gets renovation help from TV Star Ty Pennington
Top Stories
Pendleton school collecting toys for MUSC hospital
Scots and Brats Festival
Molina Healthcare gives fresh produce to Spartanburg families
Fall for Greenville Volunteers Needed
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Search
Search
Search
10
NASCAR’s Kaulig Racing car hauler crashes on I-40 in McDowell Co.
Trending Stories
Videos of women inside locker room at Limestone College posted to porn site, under investigation
Spartanburg Co. Little Africa Community earns Historical Marker
NASCAR’s Kaulig Racing car hauler crashes on I-40 in McDowell Co.
Union Co. woman accused of robbing Spartanburg credit union
Mascot Challenge