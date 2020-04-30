2020 Season

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
What’s Driving You Crazy on the Roads?
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Upstate lawmakers push to limit governor’s emergency powers
Video
NFL plans full season; being “deliberate, reasonable”
Pelosi: States, cities seek $1T to avoid layoffs from virus
BMW’s ripple effect in Spartanburg County: Local businesses eager to get regular customers back
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Big Tournament
Carolina Panthers
🏀 Chase for the Championship
Clemson
Clemson / USC Top Ten Moments
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Darlington, Charlotte on NASCAR return map
Seven Senior Standouts: Taniah Wilkins, High Point Academy
Video
NFL plans full season; being “deliberate, reasonable”
#1 USC: 2010 College World Series Championship
Video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Local Voices Coming Together
Video
Top Stories
The Well Center in Pendleton offering free mental health counseling for those with disabilities
Video
Chef’s Kitchen – Ricotta and Peach Crostini with Pistachios
Video
Megan Checks To See What Barbie T. and Dex at HOT 98.1 Are Up To
Video
Regenerative Health 360 – Help For Neuropathy
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
South Carolina Department of Social Services tackles foster care services during COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Upstate residents show appreciation to linemen during storm recovery
Video
Samaritan’s Purse volunteers helping Seneca families with storm damage
Video
Businesses and churches giving Seneca families hope and new future
Video
More than $200 million in property damages projected after Seneca tornado
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
2020 Season
NFL plans full season; being “deliberate, reasonable”
Trending Stories
SC virus cases top 6,000; 12 additional deaths reported
Sheriff Wright asks for public’s help in investigating Inman deadly shooting
Video
SC evictions, foreclosures to resume May 15, Supreme Court says
Ex-congregant charged with breaking into minister’s home
news