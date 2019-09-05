Alexandria Kerigan "Keri" Annese

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Greer
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Live Newscast & Replays
Local News
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Original Reporting
Links We Mentioned
National
Recalls
Scams
State News
Top Stories
6 babies born at Florida hospital during Hurricane Dorian
Top Stories
Help Anderson Police find runaway 14-year-old girl
About 50 lbs of meth seized in Anderson County
Hurricane death toll in Bahamas at 30 as aid begins to land
Father searches for 6-year-old son lost in Hurricane Dorian
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
SCHSL not adjusting fall sports schedule at this time
Top Stories
Hurricane Dorian impacts area high school football game
Presbyterian adds game with Mercer
Muschamp confirms Bentley foot injury
Return of the Mack: Tar Heels defeat S. Carolina 24-20
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
This Week In History – The World Series Kicked-Off
Top Stories
SC Children’s Theater Presents Ella Enchanted The Musical
Top Stories
Check Out What Is Happening At The Newberry Opera House In September
Upstate Parent September Issue
Spirithawk Jewelry
Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos Prepare To Open Sportsbooks
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation Safe Drive
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Greenville artists using blankets to raise funds for Salvation Army
Top Stories
United Way of Greenville County tackling food insecurity
Top Stories
August is Back-to-School Safety Month
Upstate animal shelters overcrowding; It’s a community problem
Tryon celebrates 150 years with weekend of free activities
Upstate farm offers equine therapy to veterans, first responders
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Get Newcast Copy
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
Chef’s Kitchen
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Alexandria Kerigan "Keri" Annese
Help Anderson Police find runaway 14-year-old girl
Trending Stories
Hurricane
Two dead at Pigeon Forge cabin after police respond to shooting
Father searches for 6-year-old son lost in Hurricane Dorian
VIDEO: Frying Pan camera live again as Hurricane Dorian rages
Man charged with DUI after fatal head-on crash in Spartanburg Co.