Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Victim shot in face in Swain Co., suspect charged
Crash with reported injuries blocks part of Poinsett Hwy in Greenville Co.
Simpsonville mayoral challenger unseats incumbent
Burglar breaks into same storage building 4 times in McDowell Co., deputies say
Video
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Clemson’s Honor denied NCAA waiver
Top Stories
Clemson fifth in first CFP ranking
McAuley era at Wofford begins with a victory
Furman opens with road win
Va Tech downs Clemson in Young’s debut
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents: Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None
Top Stories
A New Holiday Exhibition At The Upcountry History Museum
Retirement Coffee Talk – Taxes In Retirement
Chef’s Kitchen – Perfect Rolls
Work It Wednesday – Which Makeup Brush To Use And Where
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
End Vaping
Hispanic Heritage Month
Home for the Holidays
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Spartanburg Salt Cave offers visitors alternative healing options
Top Stories
Upstate anti-bullying software company offers victims 24/7 help
Top Stories
Over 200 stuffed animals collected for National Adoption Awareness Month
McCarthy Teszler School offers tips to make Halloween inclusive
Spartanburg family honors school crossing guard killed in hit-and-run
Wag-o-ween
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Search
Search
Search
alternative
Spartanburg Salt Cave offers visitors alternative healing options
Trending Stories
13-year-old double murder suspect escapes in NC
1-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting in Gaffney
All Election Results
Watch Live Newscast or Replay of Previous Show
Man arrested on 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in Cherokee Co.