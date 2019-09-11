always remember

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Greer
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Live Newscast & Replays
Local News
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Original Reporting
Carolina’s Family
Links We Mentioned
National
Recalls
Scams
State News
Top Stories
Gaffney man struck, killed by truck on Hwy 276
White House: bin Laden son killed in US operation
Woman struck, killed on Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greenville
Movie to begin production on Clemson campus
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 3
Top Stories
NBA legend Michael Jordan pledges $1 million for hurricane relief in Bahamas
CFB awards and game times announced
USC responds to former DL Belk claims
SCHSL will not alter fall sports schedule
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Good News – 4th Grade College Admission
Top Stories
Magic With Gene Burton
Top Stories
Bobby’s BBQ
Back To 30 – It Is Time To Party
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”
Furry Friend Friday – Meet This Cute Kitten
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation Safe Drive
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Greenville Police’s ‘Cops on the Court’ program returns with 3 afterschool basketball camps
Top Stories
Sickle Cell block party in Greenville aims to educate, entertain
Top Stories
Honoring 9/11 Heroes; Upstate organizations train suicide prevention intervention
Foodie Fights
Sales Workshop hosted by the Greenville Commerce Club
Agave Fest SC
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Get Newcast Copy
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Search
Search
Search
always remember
Bob Jones University displays one flag for each victim of 9/11
Trending Stories
Coroner IDs 15-year-old who drowned at Lake Keowee
Movie to begin production on Clemson campus
news
Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg
Weather