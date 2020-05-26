anderson county school district 1

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
What’s Driving You Crazy on the Roads?
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
COVID-19 causes SCDOT to lose gas tax revenue
Video
Parts of 2 Upstate schools knocked down as work continues on $132 million building program
Video
Free COVID-19 testing offered in Spartanburg Co. this week
Video
Six Flags announces safety measures for reopening; first park will open June 5
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
NHL adopts 24-team playoff format if it can resume season
Top Stories
Clemson football, men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes able to return for voluntary activity June 8
Wilson, Rapinoe, Bird to host different and remote ESPYS
Ewing out of hospital after being treated for COVID-19
NHL plans move to small-group training as Phase 2 of return
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Chef’s Kitchen – Cacio e Pepe
Video
Top Stories
Phillis Wheatley Center Helping Families In Need
Video
Alternative Meat Recipes
Video
Fashion Trend Tuesday – WhipperSnappers
Video
Megan Talks With Bill Love From Earth FM
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Parts of 2 Upstate schools knocked down as work continues on $132 million building program
Video
Top Stories
Upstate family grateful for long history of military service
Video
New amenities coming to an Upstate park after victimized several times
Video
Researchers address concerns surrounding the ‘murder hornet’ in SC
Video
Seneca city leaders to host free concert for tornado victims
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
anderson county school district 1
Parts of 2 Upstate schools knocked down as work continues on $132 million building program
Video
Trending Stories
Weather
Upstate community members complete Murph Challenge in honor of fallen Navy SEAL
Video
Body found in pond along Mt. Lebanon Church Rd in Greenville Co.
Watch Live Newscast or Replay of Previous Show
Family, friends want justice after 2 killed at party in Union Co.
Video