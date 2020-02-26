anderson downtown

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Ohio health program offers free diapers for moms who quit smoking
Olive Garden quadruples free offer for Leap Day birthday guests
WATCH LIVE: Palmetto Poll results to be unveiled at Clemson ahead of SC Democratic primary
Bond for grandmother of Evelyn Boswell set at $5K with condition she wear ankle bracelet
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Big Race – Daytona
Carolina Panthers
🏀 Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
🏈 Countdown to Championship
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
5-time major champ Maria Sharapova retires from tennis at 32
Top Stories
Clemson falls at GT
Tuesday High School Basketball
Video
Braves’ Freeman sidelined by right elbow irritation
Report: Carolina Panthers moving forward with Cam Newton as starting quarterback
Video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
The Phillis Wheatley Community Center Celebrating 100th Anniversary
Video
Top Stories
Hope Ball 2020
Video
Southern Sisters Boutique – Fashion Forward Clothing For All Ages
Video
Heart Imaging Technology & How It Helps Detect
Video
Tickets Are Now Available For Greenville Fashion Week
Video
Community
Coronavirus
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
100 Day Movie Project
Video
Top Stories
Union Co. Carnegie Library offers community one-stop-shop help
Video
Top Stories
Youth at Phillis Wheatley Repertory Theatre prepare performance to celebrate Black History month
Video
SC state flag doesn’t have an official design, yet
Video
Upstate gospel artists nominated for Stellar Awards
Video
Pastor asking for the community’s help to aid in his fight against crime
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
anderson downtown
Major construction project still underway in Downtown Anderson
Video
Trending Stories
Search for Evelyn Boswell: A timeline of events
WATCH LIVE: Palmetto Poll results to be unveiled at Clemson ahead of SC Democratic primary
How I lost 125 pounds, and the small changes that will make us happier
Video
FULL RECAP: Democratic presidential hopefuls debate in South Carolina
Video
Weather