apalache street

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Photo of a state trooper praying with man who lost his brother is going viral
Greenville Police Chief Miller, Interim Capt. Rampey placed on administrative leave
Massive 60-foot alligator bonfire built on Mississippi River levee
US probes 4 automakers in new Takata air bag recall
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Jacksonville drubs Presbyterian
Top Stories
Upstate gets road win
Early Signing Day, 2019
Isaiah Simmons talks ahead of Ohio State game
Tuesday’s high school basketball
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
We Check In With Jamarcus Live One last Time At Benson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram In Greer
Top Stories
It’s a buyer’s and a seller’s market at Upstate lakes
Holiday Recipes – Banana Pudding
We Check Back In With Jamarcus Live At Benson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram In Greer
Partners in Primary Care – Important For Seniors To Schedule An Annual Visit With Primary Care Physician
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Greenville nonprofit honors homeless through national memorial day
Top Stories
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s niece speaks at Greenville luncheon
Top Stories
BI-LO & Harvest Hope Food Bank tackle hunger with large food giveaway
“Day of Blessings” relieving financial burden of holiday’s for Upstate families
600 foster children throughout the Upstate get toys from Santa Workshop in Greenville County
Spartanburg children to ‘shop with a cop’ in annual event
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
apalache street
Woman dead after house fire in Greer
Trending Stories
6 charged after man’s body found in shallow grave in Greenville Co.
Greenville Police Chief Miller, Interim Capt. Rampey placed on administrative leave
Coroner: Spartanburg teen dies at hospital following shooting
Hard-boiled eggs blamed for death, several hospitalizations
SC couple sentenced for repeatedly sexually abusing child