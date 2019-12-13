asphalt works

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
GOP Candidates for Greenville County Sheriff talk deputy shortage, response times
Increase at the pump means increase in jobs; gas tax to create 1000 asphalt jobs
Federal waivers grant S.C. right to impose work requirements for Medicaid
College freshman, 18, stabbed to death near her NYC campus
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Furman rolls past North Greenville
Top Stories
Furman basketball plays first Weekend At The Well game Saturday
Study: Inconsistent seams, player behavior behind HR uptick
Ware Shoals wins Mascot Challenge
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Holiday scams alert: Safeguard your wallet and identity during the season
Top Stories
Partners in Primary Care – Designed With Seniors In Mind
We Check Back In With Jamarcus At Miracle Hill In Spartanburg
The Clardy Law Firm – Serving People Across The Upstate
Craft-Me-A-Gift
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
600 foster children throughout the Upstate get toys from Santa Workshop in Greenville County
Top Stories
Spartanburg children to ‘shop with a cop’ in annual event
Top Stories
Happy Court in Greenville teaches Stone Academy students about different types of court
Tryon Christmas Stroll
Anderson businesswoman gives free meals, bikes on Thanksgiving
Community steps up to save Thanksgiving for homeless families in Anderson
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
7
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Burke County Schools
1
of
/
7
Closings
Highlands School
2
of
/
7
Closings
Lake Lure Classical Academy
3
of
/
7
Closings
Rutherford County Schools
4
of
/
7
Closings
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
5
of
/
7
Closings
Tot Learning Center FUMC
6
of
/
7
Closings
Trinity Christian School Rutherfordton
7
of
/
7
asphalt works
Increase at the pump means increase in jobs; gas tax to create 1000 asphalt jobs
Trending Stories
Weather
news
Woman arrested for DUI after RV gets stuck in Taco Bell drive-thru
Greenville man convicted of child sex assault charges, gets 15 years in prison
Family of Drenika Hopper respond to murder charge dropped in 2017 case