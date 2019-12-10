assignment

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Heavy gunfire reported in Jersey City neighborhood
Voicemail said Richmond couple burned by volcano; then silence
NFL star Khalil Mack pays off all holiday layaway accounts at Florida Walmart
4 suspects wanted after woman shot during attempted armed robbery in Greenville Co.
Video
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Head Coach Turner leaves Woodmont for Blacksburg
Top Stories
Wren, Chapman continue championship celebrations
South Carolina hiring Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator
Fmr. USC QB Bentley to transfer to Utah
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Scott named head coach at USF
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Armstrong Elementary Chorus
Top Stories
Art in the Library Exhibit & Call for Local Artists
EP+Co Unveils “Gun Metal Forge”
SCC’s Economic Visionaries
Annie the Musical Presented By Woodmont High School
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Happy Court in Greenville teaches Stone Academy students about different types of court
Top Stories
Tryon Christmas Stroll
Top Stories
Anderson businesswoman gives free meals, bikes on Thanksgiving
Community steps up to save Thanksgiving for homeless families in Anderson
Citywide Potluck “Grateful Gvl”
‘Science of Beer’ event shows process of brewing
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
assignment
‘Slave trade’ assignment at Missouri school prompts investigation
Trending Stories
WATCH: Company surprises its 198 employees with $10M Christmas bonus
Woman arrested for DUI after RV gets stuck in Taco Bell drive-thru
Weather
4 suspects wanted after woman shot during attempted armed robbery in Greenville Co.
WATCH LIVE: Heavy gunfire reported in Jersey City neighborhood